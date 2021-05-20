Realme X7 Max launch teased in India, will feature Dimensity 1200

Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Realme has teased to launch MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G-powered phone in India which will be Realme X7 Max. The phone was initially scheduled to launch on May 4 but the company postponed the launch due to the ongoing COVID-19 second wave in India.

A dedicated microsite on the company's website has confirmed that the Realme X7 Max will be the first phone in India to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Madhav Sheth, VP-Realme and CEO of Realme India has posted an image that shows the back of the phone along with the caption “Dare to Leap into the milky way?” hinting at the gradient finish of the phone. It also confirms that the Realme X7 Max will be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo.

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.