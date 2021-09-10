Realme X7 Max 5G available with Rs 6,000 discount on Flipkart

Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G in India earlier this year. Now Flipkart is offering the Realme X7 Max 5G with a discount of Rs 6,000.

The Realme X7 Max was launched in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB model came at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 29,999. With Rs 6,000 discount on both models can be purchased now for Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.



The offer is valid on Flipkart from September 9 to September 13. In addition, customers can avail of a Rs 6,000 instant discount using any credit or debit card.

Additionally, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,000 on old smartphones available on purchasing the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone. This includes the special discount of Rs 6,000.

Realme X7 Max Specifications

The Realme phone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, the phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers a 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

The handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the connectivity front. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm, and it weighs 179 grams.