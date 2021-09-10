HomeNewsRealme X7 Max 5G available with Rs 6,000 discount on Flipkart

Realme X7 Max 5G available with Rs 6,000 discount on Flipkart

Realme X7 Max 5G can now be purchased with Rs 6000 discount on Flipkart. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,000.

By Meenu Rana
Realme X7 Max

Highlights

  • Realme X7 Max was launched in two variants
  • This is a limited period discount
  • The phone is available on Flipkart

Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G in India earlier this year. Now Flipkart is offering the Realme X7 Max 5G with a discount of Rs 6,000.

The Realme X7 Max was launched in two variants. The 8GB + 128GB model came at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 29,999. With Rs 6,000 discount on both models can be purchased now for Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.


The offer is valid on Flipkart from September 9 to September 13. In addition, customers can avail of a Rs 6,000 instant discount using any credit or debit card.

Additionally, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,000 on old smartphones available on purchasing the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone. This includes the special discount of Rs 6,000.

Realme X7 Max Specifications 

The Realme phone features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, the phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers a 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup. This comes with a combination of a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

The handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the connectivity front. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm, and it weighs 179 grams.

Realme X7 Max 12GB + 256GB

Realme X7 Max 12GB + 256GB
  • Launch2021-05-31
  • ChipsetOcta Core 3.0Ghz, Dimensity 1200 SoC
  • RAM (GB)6 GB
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera64MP + 8MP + 2MP, Triple Camera: 64MP IMX682 primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture, 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Based on Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery4500 mAh, with 50W fast charging
  • ExpandableNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleSamsung Galaxy Wide 5 with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.