  • 14:50 Jan 03, 2020

Realme X50 5G Youth Edition teased, Realme X50 official images shared by Company CEO

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 03, 2020 11:07 am

Realme X50 will have a lite version as well which is likely to be called as Redmi X50 Lite (Youth Edition).
Realme X50 5G will be launching in China on January 7. Now ahead of the launch, it has been confirmed that Realme X50 will have a lite version as well which is likely to be called as Redmi X50 Lite (Youth Edition). Additionally, some official images of Realme X50 have also ben shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

The Weibo post by Realme reads “Dare to Leap! Youth! Real!”. This post was put out using a device called “真我X50 5G青年旗舰” which translates to Realme X50 5G Youth Flagship. This confirms that the Lite version of X50 5G will also launch alongside X50 5G.

Realme X50 5G Youth

The post also includes an image of the letter “Y”.  The company is expected to reveal more details about this today. Also, Realme China Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi is using the Realme X Youth smartphone for releasing posts on Weibo.

Meanwhile, company CEO Madhav Sheth through a post on Twitter revealed the official images of the upcoming Realme X50 5G. As per the images, the Realme X50 5G has a glass panel at the rear with curved edges.



The photos also show the quad-camera setup at its top-left corner and the side-mounted fingerprint scanner. He has shown only the back of the device and not the front panel of the phone. But as per earlier renders, we know that the phone will feature a notch-less dual hole-punch display with two selfie camera cutouts placed on the upper-left corner of its display. 

Realme X50 will come with a price tag of 2,199 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,799 Yuan.

 

Realme X50 will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display made by JDI with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Realme has also confirmed that the X50 5G will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and an enhanced VOOC 4.0 fast charging that will be capable of charging the phone’s battery from zero to 70% in 30 minutes. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, Realme X50 5G will come equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

Tags: Realme X50 Realme X50 leak Realme X50 price Realme X50 features Realme X50 launch Realme X50 hardware Realme X50 5G phone Realme smartphones Realme Realme X50 5G Youth

