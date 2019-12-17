  • 23:20 Dec 18, 2019

Realme X50 5G might launch on January 5

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 17, 2019 4:19 pm

Realme X50 5G will be the company's first 5G smartphone.
Realme is working on to launch its first 5G phone in the market soon. It has already confirmed that the company's first 5G smartphone will be Realme X50. Recently, it was reported that the phone is likely to go official before the Spring Festival in China i.e before January 25 next year. Now as per a new teaser, the company may announce the Realme X50 5G phone on January 5.

 

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase released a new teaser yesterday evening saying Realme X50 is only _ _ days away. A closer look between the two treadmill reveals the number 20 which suggests that the launch date of the Realme X50 could be 20 days away. Hence, it is expected that the smartphone may go official on January 5.

Realme X50 5G

Meanwhile, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX2051 has been approved by the CMIIT authority of China which is said to none other than Realme X50 5G. Some specs of the phone have been leaked by a tipster from China as per which Realme X50 5G phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display. It is expected to come with a 64-megapixel main lens.

 

As per a recently leaked render, Realme X50 5G will feature a quad-rear camera setup. The render also revealed an in-display fingerprint scanner on the front, and a dual punch-hole cutout for two selfie cameras.

 

Realme X50 5G was recently confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. To recall, Qualcomm recently introduced its latest line of chipset including Snapdragon 765G 5G, Snapdragon 765 5G and Snapdragon 865 5G chipsets.

 

As per previous leaks, Realme X50 5G will be featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be backed by 4500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It will be backed by a 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Realme X50 5G will be backed by a quad-camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, it is backed by a dual-selfie camera with 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Samsung CD1 sensor.

