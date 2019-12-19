  • 23:28 Dec 21, 2019

Realme teases cooling solution for the upcoming Realme X50 5G smartphone

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 12:30 pm

Realme X50 smartphone will have a cooling system.
Realme first 5G smartphone dubbed as Realme X50 5G is likely to launch on January 5. The company has been teasing its key features over the past few weeks. Now again Realme has shared a teaser poster of the Realme X50 5G smartphone which showcases the phone’s heat dissipation ability.

 

As per the new teaser on Weibo, Realme X50 smartphone will have a cooling system. The teaser reveals that the phone uses 8mm ultra-large diameter liquid-cooled copper tube, 410 cubic millimeters of ultra-large volume and with the liquid-cooled copper tube heat dissipation 3.0, it offers five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation which covers 100 percent of the core heat source.

Realme X50

 

Recently, Realme X50 5G was teased to come with support for dual-channel which will enable simultaneous use of Wi-Fi and 5G, thus increasing the network speed. The phone can be network accelerated and can make use of both 2.4GHz and 5GHz for Wi-Fi. Realme X50 5G will cover all the mainstream frequency bands for 5G connectivity, including n1, n41, n78, n79 and will support both SA and NSA dual-mode networking with 5G.

 

Realme X50 5G was recently confirmed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. To recall, Qualcomm recently introduced its latest line of chipset including Snapdragon 765G 5G, Snapdragon 765 5G and Snapdragon 865 5G chipsets.

 

As per previous leaks, Realme X50 5G will be featuring a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be backed by 4500mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It will be backed by a 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Realme X50 5G will be backed by a quad-camera setup with 60-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, 2-megapixel third sensor and another 2-megapixel shooter. The Realme phone is also said to feature a 32-megapixel main selfie camera on the front and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens.

