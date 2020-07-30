Advertisement

Realme X2 receives new update with July Android Security Patch and other fixes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 1:54 pm

Latest News

The Realme X2 update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager.
Advertisement

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X2 smartphone. The update brings July 2020 Security Patch along with other major improvements.

The Realme X2 latest OTA update version number is RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and it is rolling out in a phased manner in India. Realme took to its online community to announce the rollout of the latest Realme X2 update.

The update is 283MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update adds smooth scrolling feature. It Optimizes flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on.

Moreover, the update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager, the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface and the display issue in status bar.

In the Notification Drawer, the update fixes the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing. In Game Space, it fixes the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode, the probabilistic crash issue when click agree for storage permission Pop-up and abnormal display issue when open Game Space from home screen.

Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX1992EX_11.C.11 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.11

 

Security

Advertisement

● Updated Android Security Patch: July, 2020

 

realme Lab

● Added smooth scrolling feature

 

System

● Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on

 

Phone Manager

● Fixed the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager

 

Bluetooth

● Fixed the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface

 

Status Bar

● Fixed the display issue in status bar

 

Notification Drawer

● Fixed the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing

 

Game Space

● Fixed the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode

● Fixed the probabilistic crash issue when click agree for storage permission Pop-up

● Fixed the abnormal display issue when open Game Space from home screen


In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme notes that it is a staged rollout and the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Realme X2 new update brings camera improvements, face unlock optimization and April Security Patch

Realme 6 Pro and Realme X2 update brings DocVault, new charging animation and multiple bugfixes

Realme X2 Pro new update brings June security patch, Realme PaySa and more

Realme X2 now gets 8GB+256GB variant in India: Check price, specifications

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone with 6000mAh battery and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

Friendship Day 2020: Top 5 budget smartphones you can gift to your friend

Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies