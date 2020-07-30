Realme X2 receives new update with July Android Security Patch and other fixes

The Realme X2 update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager.

Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X2 smartphone. The update brings July 2020 Security Patch along with other major improvements.



The Realme X2 latest OTA update version number is RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and it is rolling out in a phased manner in India. Realme took to its online community to announce the rollout of the latest Realme X2 update.



The update is 283MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update adds smooth scrolling feature. It Optimizes flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on.



Moreover, the update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager, the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface and the display issue in status bar.



In the Notification Drawer, the update fixes the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing. In Game Space, it fixes the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode, the probabilistic crash issue when click agree for storage permission Pop-up and abnormal display issue when open Game Space from home screen.



Find the complete change log below:

UI Version: RMX1992EX_11.C.11 / RMX1992AEX_11.C.11

Security

● Updated Android Security Patch: July, 2020

realme Lab

● Added smooth scrolling feature

System

● Optimized flight mode, Bluetooth status will not be affected after flight mode is turned on

Phone Manager

● Fixed the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager

Bluetooth

● Fixed the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface

Status Bar

● Fixed the display issue in status bar

Notification Drawer

● Fixed the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing

Game Space

● Fixed the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode

● Fixed the probabilistic crash issue when click agree for storage permission Pop-up

● Fixed the abnormal display issue when open Game Space from home screen



In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme notes that it is a staged rollout and the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



