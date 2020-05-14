Realme X2 Pro long-term beta programme announced

Realme X2 Pro long-term Beta programme will be approximately for one year.

Advertisement

Realme has announced the launch of a new long-term Beta programme for its flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro. The company says that with this, users will be able to explore new features and will be able to test Android 11 beta versions before others.

The company has revealed this information on its community page. The company has revealed that the Realme X2 Pro long-term Beta programme will be approximately for one year. The programme is divided into two phases. The first phase includes Closed beta testing and the second phase includes Android 11 Early Access Beta.

Realme has revealed that only 100 participants will be selected for this programme. Furthermore, the deadline for the application if May 18, 2020, and the selected members will be announced latest by May 22, 2020. In order to apply for the programme, users first need to write a post on any topic of their interest and it says that it could be a review of Realme product too. Once done, users need to fill the Google Form, which is available on the community website.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the brand has recently rolled out a new update to Realme X2 Pro that brings new feature. he new software update brings the latest Android security patch, new charging animation feature and improves overall system stability.

The new update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.25. Furthermore, the update also brings fix multiple issues as such Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG, occasional Splashing Screen when rebooting the phone. It also fixes occasional app crash issue, occasionally unable to evoke the voice assistant and the microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party app’s exit.