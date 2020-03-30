Realme X new update adds screen light effects, March security patch

The Realme X new software update brings March Android security patch, brings screen light effects and improves overall system stability.

Realme X is getting a new update via OTA for the month of March. Apart from bringing March Android security patch the new software update brings screen light effects and improves overall system stability.





The new update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11.C.02. Users can check for the latest update by going to Settings > Software Update.



As per the changelog posted on the Realme website, the Realme X new update has added screen light effects. It fixes the probabilistic issue of stuck after upgrade, optimized the effect of game audio.



The update has also fixed the probability error of boot animation display, fixed the low probabilistic stuck issue while using third-party applications. It has optimized system power consumption and fixed low probability stuck issue due to the memory leak of system.



Further, the update has also fixed the probabilistic issue of fingerprint recognition failure and fixed the probability issue that photos or screenshots are not displayed after upgrading.



Realme has said that the update is initially a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.



To recall, Realme X features 6.53-inch notch-less AMOLED display that supports full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed up by a 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. It has an in-display next-generation light-sensitive screen fingerprint sensor.