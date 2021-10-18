Realme Watch T1 to launch on October 19, design confirmed

Realme is all set to unveil a new smartwatch in China, called the Realme Watch T1. Alongside the smartwatch, a couple of smartphones are also expected to be launched. These two models include the Realme Q3s and the Realme GT Neo 2T.

Realme took to Weibo to announce the all new Watch T1. The launch poster has revealed the design of the smartwatch, as well as the colours it will be arriving in. There’s a dark green colour, a neon green that looks similar to the recently launched Realme GT Neo 2 colour, and a black colour as well.

The design overall looks similar to the OnePlus Watch. There Watch will flaunt a round dial and will have two buttons one of the sides. The strap seems to be made of rubber material.

Apart from that, rumours suggest that it will have a stainless-steel frame with support for high refresh rate. Furthermore, the watch should also support voice calls through Bluetooth. It is also said to pack three chips inside, however the purpose of each chip is yet to be confirmed.

In related news, the price for the Realme Q3s has been leaked ahead of the launch. As per the leak on Weibo, the Realme Q3s will be priced at 1,999 Yuan which is approx. Rs 23,400 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The phone is also said to launch in 6GB + 128GB and 12GB + 512GB models. The price of these variants are not leaked though.

The Realme Q3s smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme Q3s smartphone would be powered by 1.80GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chipset is equipped with Adreno 642L GPU. The phone will also come pre-loaded with Android 11 as well.