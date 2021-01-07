Advertisement

Realme V15 5G announced with Dimensity 800U, 64MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 4:16 pm

Realme V15 is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB.
Realme has announced the Realme V15 5G smartphone in China. It is priced 1399 yuan (Rs. 16,000 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs. 22,400 approx.). Realme V15 comes in Koi, Blue and Silver colours.

 

Realme V15 specifications

 

Realme V15 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, 1000000:1 contrast ratio, and under-display fingerprint sensor. It has a single hole-punch at the top left corner for a 16MP selfie camera.

 

The smartphone is powered by the 2MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Realme V5 is backed up by a 4310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI.

 

On the camera front, the phone features a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Connectivity options include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 160.9×75.1×8.1mm and it weighs 176 grams.

 

