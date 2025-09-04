Itel A90 Limited Edition Launched in India: Everything to Know

Itel A90 Limited Edition smartphone has been launched in India, and the brand claims it is the segment’s first smartphone with Military Grade durability, with MIL-STD-810H certification. The original Itel A90 launched in May of this year in India and the Limited Edition is nearly an identical device with a redesigned camera module, better durability, but with lesser RAM and storage.

Itel A90 Limited Edition: Price, Availability

It comes in two RAM variants – 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM — both with 64GB storage, priced at Rs 6,399 and Rs 6,899 respectively and is available in retail stores across India. Itel also offers a free screen replacement for the device within 100 days of purchase. The device is available in Space Titanium, Starlit Black, and Aurora Blue colours.

Itel A90 Limited Edition: Specifications

The Itel A90 Limited Edition sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ Resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 267 ppi, 480 nits typical brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a 13MP rear primary sensor paired with an auxiliary lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T7100 SoC. The A90 LE packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with 64GB storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 15W fast charging. The itel A90 runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device and it is IP54 rated as well.