Realme V13 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Realme has announced the Realme V13 5G smartphone in China. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 48MP triple rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display and more.

Realme V13 5G Pricing

The Realme V13 5G is priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,900) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and 1,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage model. It comes in Ash and Azure colours.

Realme V13 5G Specs



Realme V13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness. It sports a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner that houses an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 2568GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V13G is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth assist lens, and a 2-megapixel macro 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 176 grams.