Advertisement

Realme V13 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2021 4:52 pm

Latest News

Realme V13 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 48MP triple rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display and more.

Realme has announced the Realme V13 5G smartphone in China. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 48MP triple rear cameras, 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display and more.

 

Realme V13 5G Pricing

 

The Realme V13 5G is priced at 1,599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,900) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and 1,799 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,000) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage model. It comes in Ash and Azure colours.

 

Realme V13 5G Specs


Realme V13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits brightness. It sports a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner that houses an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling. The phone has a side fingerprint sensor.

Realme V13

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 2568GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Realme V13G is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0.

 

On the camera front, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth assist lens, and a 2-megapixel macro 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C. The phone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and it weighs 176 grams.

Realme V15 India launch could be nearing as it bags BIS certification

Realme V13 spotted on TENAA

Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Latest News from Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme GT Neo announced with 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 1200, 64MP triple rear cameras and more

Realme 8 5G coming with Android 11 and 5000mAh battery, shows FCC certification

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies