Advertisement

Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 early access programme announced for Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme C15 and Realme C12

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 01, 2021 10:56 am

Latest News

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, and Realme 6 Pro have already received Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Early Access.
Advertisement

Realme announced the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in September last year. Now the company has announced Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for its range of new smartphones.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C15, and Realme C12 are now receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, and Realme 6 Pro have already received Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Early Access.

The company made the announcement on Realme community as per which Realme UI 2.0 update for these smartphones are only rolling out. Those interested can apply for the program by going to the Settings > Software Update, then click the gear icon (settings) on the top-right corner of the screen, then on Trial version, and then submit the required information.

The update will arrive soon after the details are submitted for the Realme Early Access program. There are limited slots to register for the Early Access Program.

Realme X3 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2081_11_A.47 version to apply for the program.

Realme X3 SuperZoom users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2081_11_A.47 version to apply for the program.

Realme X2 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version to apply for the program.

Realme 6 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2001_11_B.55 version to apply for the program.

Realme C15 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2180_11_A.83 version to apply for the program.

Realme C12 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2189_11_A.83 version to apply for the program.

Realme advises to backup your personal data before proceeding. The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Realme is also providing users an option to rollback to Android 10. Though, the company warns users that their date will be erased after rolling back to Android 10.

Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, Realme suggests you to patiently wait for the official release. Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update.

Realme announces UI 2.0 early access roadmap for its range of smartphones

Realme 7 Pro update brings camera optimisations and October security patch

Realme 7 Pro receives a new software update in India

Realme 7 Pro Android 11-based Early Access update begins in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Smartphones launching in India in February 2021: Realme X7, X7 Pro, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02 and more

Realme X7 price leaked ahead of launch on February 4

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies