Realme UI 2.0 Android 11 early access programme announced for Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme C15 and Realme C12

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, and Realme 6 Pro have already received Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Early Access.

Advertisement

Realme announced the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in September last year. Now the company has announced Realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for its range of new smartphones.



Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C15, and Realme C12 are now receiving early access to the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7, Realme X2 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme Narzo 20, and Realme 6 Pro have already received Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 Early Access.



The company made the announcement on Realme community as per which Realme UI 2.0 update for these smartphones are only rolling out. Those interested can apply for the program by going to the Settings > Software Update, then click the gear icon (settings) on the top-right corner of the screen, then on Trial version, and then submit the required information.



The update will arrive soon after the details are submitted for the Realme Early Access program. There are limited slots to register for the Early Access Program.



Realme X3 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2081_11_A.47 version to apply for the program.



Realme X3 SuperZoom users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2081_11_A.47 version to apply for the program.



Realme X2 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX1992EX_11_C.16 version to apply for the program.



Realme 6 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2001_11_B.55 version to apply for the program.



Realme C15 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2180_11_A.83 version to apply for the program.



Realme C12 users must have updated their device to the latest RMX2189_11_A.83 version to apply for the program.



Realme advises to backup your personal data before proceeding. The available phone storage should be more than 5GB and the battery capacity for the update should be more than 60 percent. Realme is also providing users an option to rollback to Android 10. Though, the company warns users that their date will be erased after rolling back to Android 10.



Due to unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is not possible to guarantee that every applicant will receive the update. In case the update is not received, Realme suggests you to patiently wait for the official release. Some third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet, after updating these applications might not be available or crashing down on your device. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before your update.









