Realme TechLife Watch S100, TechLife Buds N100 launching in India on March 10

Realme is all set to launch two new accessories – a smartwatch and a neckband in India next week. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch and Realme TechLife Buds N100 Bluetooth neckband have been confirmed to launch in the country on March 10.

The launch event is scheduled for 12:30 pm IST on March 10. The key specifications of both the smartwatch and a neckband are now listed on the company’s official website.

Realme TechLife Watch S100

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 is expected to come with a rectangular design. It will pack a 1.69-inch colour touchscreen display. The dial will be having a metallic finish. It will come with a heart rate monitor, skin temperature sensor and blood oxygen level measurement as well.

In addition, the watch will be IP68 dust and water-resistant. However the company advises that it is “not suitable for swimming and shower.” Lastly, the watch is claimed to offer up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

Realme TechLife Buds N100

The Buds N100 neckband-style wireless earphones will come with 9.2mm Dynamic Bass Drivers. For connectivity, there will be Bluetooth 5.2. Further, the buds will have IPX4 water resistance, while the silicone neckband will be IPX6 rated.

The earphones are said to offer 17 hours of total playback. Lastly, they will be available in Black and Grey colour options.

Meanwhile, Realme is also set to launch Realme C35 in India on March 7. Realme C35 will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD screen that will have a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Further, the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and will also support 18W fast charging. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture.