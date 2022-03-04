Realme C35 to launch in India on March 7

Realme has announced via its website that it is going to launch the Realme C35 in India on March 7 at 12:30pm IST. The C series smartphone went official last month in Thailand with a Unisoc processor under the hood. The landing page on Realme India’s website also confirms some of the key specs of the smartphone.

The page confirms that the Realme C35 will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD screen that will have a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Further, the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and will also support 18W fast charging.

The Realme C35 is priced at 5,799 Thai Baht (Rs 13,320 approx.) for the 4GB + 64GB version in Thailand while the 4GB + 128GB version costs 5,799 Thai Baht (Rs 14,470 approx.). It comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours. It remains to be seen if Realme will price the C35 in India along similar lines.

Realme C35 Specifications

The Unisoc T616 SoC powers the Realme C35 with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card up to 256GB.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor, and VGA B&W portrait sensor with f/2.8 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI R Edition based Android 11 OS. In addition, the phone sports a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Lastly, it measures 164.4×75.6×8.1mm and weighs 189 grams. We will know on March 7 if Realme C35 arrives in India with the same specifications or not.