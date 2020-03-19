Realme teases new Narzo series of smartphones, launching soon

  • 12:35 Mar 19, 2020

The brand will introduce new Realme Narzo series of smartphones pretty soon.

Realme has revealed that it will be launching a new series of smartphones targeted towards the youth. The brand will introduce new Realme Narzo series of smartphones. 

 

The company has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming smartphone series. The page reveals that the series will come with Max performance in the segment. It further reveals that the series will be customised for Generation-Z. With this, Realme is all set to take on Redmi and Poco brands by Xiaomi. We will get to see more information about the upcoming Narzo series of smartphones in the coming days. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has revealed Realme 6i smartphone in Myanmar. Realme 6i features 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. 

 

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 

Realme has announced the “Realme Days” offering discounts on smartphones for their customers on Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq and realme.com. The sale will go live on March 19, 2020 till March 22, 2020.

 

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro among many others. Consumers will be able to avail the discount offer early on Flipkart starting March 18, 8:00 P.M. Realme 6 Pro will also go on open sale and will be available on all partner platforms and realme.com throughout the offer period.

