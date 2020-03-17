  • 16:27 Mar 17, 2020

Realme Days to be held from 19-22 March, Discounts on Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 3:38 pm

Latest News

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro among many others.
Realme has announced the “Realme Dasy” offering discounts on smartphones for their customers on Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq and realme.com. The sale will go live on March 19, 2020 till March 22, 2020.

Realme will be offering discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro among many others. Consumers will be able to avail the discount offer early on Flipkart starting March 18, 8:00 P.M. Realme 6 Pro will also go on open sale and will be available on all partner platforms and realme.com throughout the offer period.

During the sale, Realme will also offer special discounts to consumers who are buying a new device in exchange for an old one. These offers, called the Bump Up Prexo (BUP) will range from Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 and will be available on the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro. 

 

As part of this BUP offer, a consumer can buy the Realme X2 (4GB+64GB) in exchange for an old device for Rs 14,999 and similar offers apply to other smartphone variants. The BUP offers will be available on Flipkart only. Also, customers will be able to avail a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit cards & EMI Transactions on purchases of Realme smartphones during this offer period on Flipkart.

The Realme 5 Pro (across variants) will be available at a discount price of Rs 1000 on Realme, Flipkart, Amazon and TataCliq also additional prepaid offers worth Rs 1000 available on the 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB variants across Realme and Flipkart. There will be Rs 500 off on the Realme 5 variants available for Rs 8,499 (3GB+32GB), Rs 9,499 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 10,499 (4GB+128GB) respectively.

During the Realme Days, Realme X 4+128GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 16,999. The 8GB +128GB variant will be available for Rs 17,999 as against its original price 19,999.

Realme XT 4+64GB will be available for Rs 14,999, instead of Rs 15,999. The 6GB+64GB variant and 8GB+128GB will be priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 instead of Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

