Realme Race images surface via TENAA

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 1:37 pm

Realme Race is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.
Realme is expected to launch its Realme Race this month. Realme Race has now surfaced on China’s TENAA certification platform with model number Realme RMX2202. The listing has revealed the design of the smartphone.

As per the TENAA images, Realme Race will feature a punch-hole display with the front camera placed in the top left corner of the front panel. The rear side of the device will have a rectangle-shaped camera module, however, the images do not clearly show that the phone will be equipped with three or four cameras.

The images do not show a fingerprint sensor on the back phone, so it is expected to come with an in-display sensor. However, there is no information on the specs of Realme Race in the revealed in the TENAA listing.

The phone was earlier confirmed to arrive in Q1 2021 with Snapdragon 888 onboard. Recently, a Realme executive had hinted that the Realme Race smartphones may launch after the Chinese Spring Festival this month.  The Chinese Spring Festival falls on February 12 which hints that the phone may launch sometime at the end of the month.

The Realme Race is rumoured to come with a huge 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone is said to come with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to launch with Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0 and is rumoured to come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup.

There is also Pro edition of the Pro edition of the Realme Race appeared online. The Realme Race Pro is expected to feature a 6.8-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and two additional 13-megapixel sensors.

Realme Race Pro is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W rapid charging technology and run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

 

