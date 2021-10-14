Realme Q3s, Watch T1 tipped to launch on October 19

Realme will be launching the Realme GT Neo 2T smartphone in China on October 19. Now the company is tipped to launch Realme Q3s and Watch T1 smartwatch alongside on October 19 during the same launch event.

Tipster WHY LAB has revealed that Realme could also launch Realme Q3s and Watch T1 in China next week. He also says that Oppo will launch the Oppo K9s on October 19.

Separately, a tipster on Weibo has shared a couple of images of the alleged Watch T1 smartwatch. As per the images, the Watch T1 will be sporting a round-shaped dal. It will also support voice calling.

The Realme Q3s smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme Q3s smartphone would be powered by 1.80GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chipset is equipped with Adreno 642L GPU. The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 8GB of RAM.

Realme Q3s Expected Specs

Previously, the smartphone was also spotted on the TENAA certification website. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Further, the octa-core flagship chipset will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.

On the battery front, the Realme Q3s is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 OS with the Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. There will be Dark Blue and Aurora Purple colour options for the phone.

The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.