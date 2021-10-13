Realme Q3s appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 778G SoC

Realme seems to be gearing up to launch another Q series smartphone soon. Dubbed as the Realme Q3s, the phone has now been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

The Geekbench listing revealed that the Realme Q3s smartphone would be powered by 1.80GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The chipset is equipped with Adreno 642L GPU.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the device is loaded with 8GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

In the Geekbench test result, the smartphone scored 791 and 2783 points in the single-core and multi-test, respectively. The listing, however, doesn’t include any other specs of the Realme Q3s. The phone has appered with model number MX3641 in the Geekbench listing.

Realme Q3s Expected Specs

Previously, the smartphone was also spotted on the TENAA certification website. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Further, the octa-core flagship chipset will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come in three variants – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models.

On the battery front, the Realme Q3s is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery. It will run on Android 11 OS with the Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. There will be Dark Blue and Aurora Purple colour options for the phone.

The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Meanwhile, Realme has today launched Realme GT Neo 2 in India. The phone has been announced in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 31,999. The premium variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage comes at Rs 35,999. The phone comes in Neo Green, Neo Blue, and Neo Black colour options in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores from October 17th.