Realme Pad 5G key specs surface, Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ variants tipped

Realme entered the tablet market last year by announcing the Realme Pad. A new leak has revealed that Realme Pad 5G could be launched soon. The key specifications of the Realme Pad 5G have now leaked online.

As per tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the upcoming Realme tablet could be arriving in two CPU variants. The first one may arrive with the Snapdragon 870, whereas there could be a variant featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Further, the leak says that the Snapdragon 870 chipset variant will be equipped with an LCD panel that offers a 2.5K resolution. It will be powered by an 8,360mAh battery. In addition, the tablet will have support for a stylus, which could be called the Realme Pad Pen.

Realme Pad 5G could also be powered by yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset. The tipster claimed that the chipset was expected to launch by early May, but now it has been delayed. This variant could be called the Realme Pad 5G Master Explorer Edtion.

ALSO READ: Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Smart TV X Full HD, Buds Q2s TWS launched in India

Realme Pad Mini

The company has recently launched the Realme Pad Mini in India. The 3GB + 32GB Wi-Fi-Only variant costs Rs 10,999 while the same configuration in LTE model will cost Rs 12,999. The Wi-Fi only model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will also cost Rs 12,999. The LTE variant of the same configuration will set you off Rs 14,999.

The Realme Pad Mini sports an 8.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1340×800 and a screen-to-body ratio of 84.59 percent. The tablet is powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, a 12 nm chipset with Mali-G57 GPU.

In addition, the tablet is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and will support 18W fast charging with reverse charging. It runs Android 11 with realme UI for Pad. For the optics, the front side has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with an f/2.2 lens. Additionally, its rear side will feature an 8-megapixel shooter.