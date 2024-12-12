Realme Neo 7 Launched with a 7000mAh Battery

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme Neo 7 in China, packed with a gigantic 7000mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging. The handset further packs a good amount of power too, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor under the hood. Here are all the other details about the device.

Realme Neo 7: Price

The Realme Neo 7 comes in the following variants in China:

12GB+256GB – CNY 2199 (approx Rs 25,600)

16GB+256GB – CNY 2299 (approx Rs 26,800)

12GB+512GB – CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,100)

16GB+512GB – CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,600)

16GB+1TB – CNY 3299 yuan (approx Rs 38,500)

The device goes on sale from December 16.

Realme Neo 7: Specifications

The Realme Neo 7 sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) 8T LTPO BOE S2 OLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Neo 7 has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. Meanwhile, the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, Neo 7 packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an X-axis linear vibration motor, an IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling.