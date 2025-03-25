Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G chipset has been confirmed ahead of the India launch of the device. The device is set to be the segment’s first smartphone to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The device could launch sometime during next month. Here’s everything to know about the development.

Realme is sharing teasers ahead of the launch of the device, says that the Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be the first smartphone under Rs 20,000 to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The company claims that the device has scored 783K points on AnTuTu with the Dimensity 7400 SoC, which is essentially an overclocked version of the Dimensity 7300 SoC from last year.

The company claims no frame drops when gaming and no delays when multitasking with several apps. Further, Motorola recently also confirmed that its upcoming EDGE 60 Fusion smartphone will also be powered by the Dimensity 7400 chipset and will launch on April 2, suggesting the Narzo device could debut sometime after that.

The brand’s latest launch was the Realme P3 series 5G devices, including the P3 5G and the P3 Ultra 5G. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G sports a 6.7-inch (2800 x 1272 pixels) 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with an additional 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. At the front, there’s a 16MP f/2.45 Sony sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging.