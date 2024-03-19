Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched: Top Competitors

Realme has announced the launch of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India as lower-end mid-ranger with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The new Narzo 70 Pro 5G is competing with some of the recently launched smartphones from iQOO and Lava in India. Here are all the details you’d want to know about the smartphone, along with its top competitors.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Price

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB trim. It comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colours. The early bird sale of the device will begin from today, March 19, at 6PM IST on Realme’s own website and Amazon India. Open sales will begin from March 21 at 12 noon.

HDFC and ICICI bank card users can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on both the variants. Buyers will also get the Realme Buds T300 worth Rs 2,299 for free if they buy the handset during the early bird sale later today.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Specs

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with an FHD+ Resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, 100% P3 colour gamut, and 2200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 7050 SoC, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. For optics, it comes with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 main camera alongside a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14 based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor, Air gestures for touch-less control, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth v5.2.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Competitors

One of the main competitors of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G is the iQOO Z9 5G. At the same starting price of Rs 19,999, gets you a better chipset along with a similar display. However, the Narzo 70 Pro gets you an ultra-wide angle sensor on the back along with a faster charging speed. It’s up to you whether cameras remain your priority over performance or vice versa so you can choose between the two accordingly.

Another option in a similar price range is the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, which actually costs Rs 18,999 for the top-end 8GB+ 256GB model. It gets you the same chip as Realme’s smartphone, along with a phenomenal curved display, and a Stock Android experience. However, it falls short in terms of charging speed, as it supports only 33W and comes with Android 13 instead of Android 14 which most Android devices are coming with at this point.

Finally, there’s also the Poco X6 5G starting at Rs 21,999. It gets you the same 8GB + 256GB model at that price as the Narzo, along with a slightly more sharper display with a higher resolution, marginally better chipset, a bigger battery, 3.5mm Audio Jack and NFC as well which the Narzo lacks. However, it runs on Android 13 which is its only disadvantage.