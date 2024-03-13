Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Features, Price: What Do We Know So Far

Realme is all set to announce a new Narzo series smartphone in India next week, and it is going to be the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. While the brand has already revealed how the device will look, some other details about the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G have also appeared online and here’s everything we know so far about the device.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Design, Launch Date

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India on March 19. The brand has also revealed the design of the handset, claiming it has “Duo Touch Glass” design on the rear. It can be seen in a green shade that is separated into two halves using an arc. The sides are flat and glossy, while the buttons remain on the right spine. There’s a triple rear camera setup on the back paired with an LED flash along with the Narzo branding at the bottom.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Early Bird Sale

The Chinese brand also confirmed that it will be hosting an early bird sale on March 19 at 6PM IST. Realme also unveiled some of the offers buyers can avail during this sale, such as the Buds T300 wireless earphones worth Rs 2,299 which users can get for free during the sale. However, it will be given on a first come first serve basis. Buyers who exchange their old phones will be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 instant discount. There will be 6-month no-cost EMI payment option available also. More offers would be revealed on March 19 at 12PM IST.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Features, Specs

While not all specifications are confirmed, some have been. Realme confirmed that the device will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. In addition, the device is said to come with 65 percent lesser pre-installed apps than before, thereby reducing the amount of bloatware out of the box. Then, Realme confirms the device will be equipped with the largest sensor in the segment which will be a Sony IMX890 OIS-enabled primary camera.

The smartphone will also have support for over ten air gestures where you can use your hand to do actions like scrolling, accepting calls, take a screenshot and more without touching the phone. Finally, the device is set to have a 120Hz flat panel which is expected to be an AMOLED display.

The back will include a 50MP IMX890 primary sensor and it could be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor along with 2MP depth/macro sensor. At the front, it may have a 16MP selfie sensor. There could be a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC at the helm of the device. The smartphone will launch in two variants, namely 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It should run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Expected Price Range

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000 according to what Realme has shared wherein it’s device is the first one to be equipped with the largest camera sensor in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. This means it could potentially compete with the Nothing Phone (2a) and the iQOO Z9 5G.