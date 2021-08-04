HomeNewsRealme Narzo 30 new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage launched...

Realme Narzo 30 new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage launched in India

Realme Narzo 30 new variant has been launched in India. It will go on sale starting August 5 via Flipkart, Realme.com.

By Meenu Rana
Realme Narzo 30

Highlights

  • Realme Narzo 30 4G was earlier launched in two storage variants.
  • It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options.
  • The new variant sale starts tomorrow.

Realme has today launched a new variant of Realme Narzo 30 in India. The company has now introduced a new 6GB + 64GB model for Rs 13,499.

The Narzo 30 4G was launched in two storage variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 14,499. The new 6GB + 64GB variant sits between the existing 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

The Realme phone new variant comes in two colours – Racing Silver and Racing Blue. It will go on sale starting August 5 via Flipkart, Realme.com as well as other retail distributors.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications 

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. 

Talking about the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Realme Narzo 30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

For the camera, the Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. There is also a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

In addition, it also comes with a side fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BEIDOU. The handset measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm, and weighs 192 grams.

Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 128GB

Realme Narzo 30 6GB + 128GB
  • Launch2021-06-24
  • ChipsetOcta Core 2.05GHz, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
  • RAM (GB)6 GB, LPDDR4x
  • Display2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera48MP + 2MP + 2MP, Triple Cameras: 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11, Realme UI 2.0
  • Battery5000 mAh, 30W Dart Charge fast charging
  • Expandable256 GB, Via MicroSD Card

