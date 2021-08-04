Realme Narzo 30 new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage launched in India

Realme has today launched a new variant of Realme Narzo 30 in India. The company has now introduced a new 6GB + 64GB model for Rs 13,499.

The Narzo 30 4G was launched in two storage variants with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 4GB + 64GB model is priced at Rs 12,499 and the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 14,499. The new 6GB + 64GB variant sits between the existing 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

The Realme phone new variant comes in two colours – Racing Silver and Racing Blue. It will go on sale starting August 5 via Flipkart, Realme.com as well as other retail distributors.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness, 405PPI pixel density and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Talking about the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Realme Narzo 30 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

For the camera, the Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. There is also a 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

In addition, it also comes with a side fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, VoLTE, 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BEIDOU. The handset measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm, and weighs 192 grams.