Realme Narzo 20 series launching in India on September 21

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 11:15 am

Narzo 20 series was recently announced at IFA 2020. The series will include three devices - Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro.
Realme Narzo 20 series is going to be lauched in India on September 21. The company has shared a media invite for the same.

 

As per the leaks, Realme Narzo 20A will come in two variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It will come in Victory Blue & Glory Sliver colour options. The Narzo 20 will come in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. It will also come in same colours as of Realme Narzo 20A -Victory Blue and Glory Silver. The Narzo 20 Pro, on the other hand, will come in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage editions. For the colour options, there will be Black Ninja & White Knight.


It may be recalled, Realme has recently anounced an Android 11 preview release program for Realme X50 Pro smartphone. Realme is amongst the first to make Android 11 Preview release available. 

 

Android 11 provides users with an easier way to manage conversations, connected devices, privacy, and much more. By taking some additional steps to protect user privacy, and bringing several improvements such as network optimization and a deeper adaptation to a diverse range of devices, Android 11 is bound to improve the user experience.

 

On June 10, Google released the Android 11 Beta 1 and post that Realme said that they were actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Program to Realme X50 Pro which was made available to developers through the Realme Community.



Participants of the Android 11 Preview release programme have the option to roll back to Android 10. However, those participants will not be able to re-join the Android 11 Preview programme. Also, the data stored on the phone will be erased in the rollback process.

