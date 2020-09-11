Advertisement

How to get Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro?

By: Priyanka Omar, The Mobile Indian, Lucknow Last updated : September 11, 2020 4:20 pm

Latest News

Android 11 Beta for Realme X50 Pro users has been officially announced on September 8 in Realme Community. Users can enjoy the latest developments and features beforehand
Advertisement

Realme recently announced an Android 11 preview release program for Realme X50 Pro smartphone users. 

 

So if you are wondering about is new in Android 11, It will provide users with an easier way to manage conversations, privacy and connected devices. It is expected to bring several improvements such as network optimization and much more.

Advertisement

 

If you are scratching your brain and thinking how to get it on X50 Pro, we have a step by step guide to making you aware of the process. 

 

 How to get  Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro?

 

To get started, Realme X50 Pro users need to update to the latest OS version ( RMX2076PU_11.A.35)  and keep in mind that the battery charge is more than 50 percent. Otherwise, your phone might become dysfunctional during the setup.

 

 

Make sure the battery levels are more than 50%.

 

Step 1:

 

Go to Settings > Software Update > Trial Version

 

Settings> Software Update

 

Step 2:

 

Submit your details > Apply Now > Update for realme UI 2.0 

 

Submit your details > Apply Now > Update for realme UI 2.0

 

Step 3:

 

After update realme 2.0 will be visible

 

After update realme 2.0 will be visible.

Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro: Things to be kept in mind

 

  • The application has opened from September  8 for which users need to keep an eye on the application channel on Realme forum. It is advised if you are not familiar with the consequences of becoming the first Beta Testers, then do not go for it.

 

  • The seats are limited for 100 users only and confirmation might take some time to arrive.

 

  • Users need to backup personal data before proceeding.

 

  • The preview can have unpredictable effects on devices, which can affect daily performance as it, not a stable version.

 

  • You might find some functions are not operating correctly after the update and it will be due to third-party firmware incompatibility.

 

  • After the update select third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet. So we recommend that you should update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before updating to the Android 11 Preview.

 

  • The storage shall be exceeding 5GB before starting the preview to avoid any disruption in the future.

 

  • The device should not be rooted.

 

Interestingly, participants of the Android 11 Preview release programme can roll back to Android 10 but they will not be able to re-join the Android 11 Preview programme. Also, the data stored on the phone will be erased in the rollback process.

 

One may recall Realme X 50 Pro  was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Due to GST hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent in the country, the Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs 3,000.

  

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Realme 7 gets its first update with camera improvements and new features

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB RAM

Realme 7i spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM

Realme 7 sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

Realme Narzo 20 expected to launch in India in third week of September

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Program announced in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme X50 Pro 5G Realme X50 Pro Player

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Owners Complain about Swollen Batteries

Samsung OneUI 3.0: What we know so far!

Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies