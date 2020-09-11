Android 11 Beta for Realme X50 Pro users has been officially announced on September 8 in Realme Community. Users can enjoy the latest developments and features beforehand

Realme recently announced an Android 11 preview release program for Realme X50 Pro smartphone users.

So if you are wondering about is new in Android 11, It will provide users with an easier way to manage conversations, privacy and connected devices. It is expected to bring several improvements such as network optimization and much more.

If you are scratching your brain and thinking how to get it on X50 Pro, we have a step by step guide to making you aware of the process.

How to get Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro?

To get started, Realme X50 Pro users need to update to the latest OS version ( RMX2076PU_11.A.35) and keep in mind that the battery charge is more than 50 percent. Otherwise, your phone might become dysfunctional during the setup.

Step 1:

Go to Settings > Software Update > Trial Version

Step 2:

Submit your details > Apply Now > Update for realme UI 2.0

Step 3:

After update realme 2.0 will be visible

Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro: Things to be kept in mind

The application has opened from September 8 for which users need to keep an eye on the application channel on Realme forum. It is advised if you are not familiar with the consequences of becoming the first Beta Testers, then do not go for it.

The seats are limited for 100 users only and confirmation might take some time to arrive.

Users need to backup personal data before proceeding.

The preview can have unpredictable effects on devices, which can affect daily performance as it, not a stable version.

You might find some functions are not operating correctly after the update and it will be due to third-party firmware incompatibility.

After the update select third-party application versions might not be compatible with Android 11 yet. So we recommend that you should update all your applications to the latest version available in the Play Store before updating to the Android 11 Preview.

The storage shall be exceeding 5GB before starting the preview to avoid any disruption in the future.

The device should not be rooted.

Interestingly, participants of the Android 11 Preview release programme can roll back to Android 10 but they will not be able to re-join the Android 11 Preview programme. Also, the data stored on the phone will be erased in the rollback process.

One may recall Realme X 50 Pro was launched with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. Due to GST hike on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent in the country, the Realme X50 Pro price has increased by up to Rs 3,000.

The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.