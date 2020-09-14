Realme 7 Pro sale to be held today for the first time at 12 PM

Realme 7 Pro sports a Sony 64MP Quad Camera, 65W SuperDART Charge and many more features.

Realme 7 Pro was launched in India recently along with Realme 7. Now Realme 7 Pro sale will be held today for the first time at 12 PM on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme 7 first sale was held on September 10.

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is priced at Rs 21,999. The smartphone is available in Mirror White and Mirror Blue colour options.

Realme 7 Pro sports a Sony 64MP Quad Camera, an octa-core processor, 65W SuperDART Charge and many more features.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX682 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The Realme 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 600 nits brightness and 98 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme 7 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with Realme UI running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual Frequency (L1 + L5) GPS, NavIC and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 160.9 x 75.4 x 8.7mm and weighs 182 grams.