Realme Narzo 10A to go on its first sale today: Check price, specifications, offers

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 22, 2020 10:27 am

Realme Narzo 10A will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.
Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India recently. Now the phone will be going on sale for the first time in India today at 12P.M.

 

It comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 8,499. It comes in So White and So Blue colour variants.

Sale offers include a five percent cashback on Flipkart through the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit on the Realme Narzo 10A. There is also a SuperCash worth Rs 500 for customers purchasing through the Realme website.

 

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.

Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.

 

On the battery front, the phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The company claims that it delivers 727.7 hours of standby time, 43.9 hours of call time, 10.6 hours of PUBG, 19.4 hours of online music and 20.8 hours of online movies. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.


The phone measures 164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm and it weighs 195 grams. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, micro USB and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

