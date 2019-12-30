Realme launched 33 smartphones in 2019

Realme focused heavily in the sub Rs 10,000 segment as it has introduced 36.36 per cent of the smartphones in this price range.

Advertisement

Realme was quite aggressive in 2019. The smartphone introduced a plethora of smartphones in the different price segment and it grabbed a sizeable market share within two years of its existence.

Stats for Realme

Advertisement

Realme has introduced 33 smartphones in India including all the variants. Realme focused heavily in the sub Rs 10,000 segment as it has introduced 36.36 per cent of the smartphones in this price range.







The company has introduced 27.2 per cent of phones in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 segment, 21.21 per cent devices in Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 segment, 9.09 per cent in Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000 segment and 6.06 per cent of smartphones in Rs 30,000 and above.

The company had managed to bring new camera technologies to the masses as it has introduced 45.45 per cent of smartphones with quad-camera setup, 51.5 per cent smartphones with a dual-camera setup. The company has not launched any smartphone with triple rear cameras or a single camera. Moving on, Realme is the only brand that has introduced 24.2 per cent of smartphones with a 64-megapixel sensor and 30.3 per cent of smartphones with a 48-megapixel shooter.

In terms of the selfie, the brand has launched 42.4 per cent of smartphones with a 16-megapixel sensor and 30.3 per cent of phones are loaded with a 13-megapixel shooter, 12.12 per cent with a 5-megapixel sensor, 9.09 per cent with a 25-megapixel sensor and 3.03 per cent of phones with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Coming to the hardware, the brand has introduced 75.76 per cent of smartphones with Qualcomm processors, while only 24.2 per cent of phones were equipped with MediaTek chipsets. Realme has launched 30.3 per cent of smartphones with 4GB and 8GB of RAM respectively followed by 24.2 per cent with 3GB RAM, 9.09 per cent with 6GB RAM and 6.06 per cent with 2 GB RAM. In terms of storage, the brand has introduced 36.36 per cent of phones with 128GB storage, 33.3 per cent of devices with 64GB storage, 21.21 per cent with 32GB memory, 6.06 per cent with 256GB and 3.03 per cent with 16GB.

Coming to battery life, the brand has introduced 66.67 per cent of smartphones with 4,000 - 5,000mAh battery capacity, 18.18 per cent of phones with less than 4,000mAh battery and 15.15 per cent of devices with 5,000mAh and more.

What were the highs of Realme in 2019?

Realme has shown unprecedented growth in 2019. The brand, which was launched in 2018, is now among the top 5 brands in India. Realme has aggressively launched a plethora of devices this year.

The company has targeted the budget segment and has consolidated its position by launching some aggressively priced smartphones with the latest technology.

Realme has also strengthened its position in the offline market. The company managed to provide the right amount of shipments to its retail partners while keeping the disparity between the online and offline prices at a minimum.

What were the lows of Realme in 2019?

Although Realme has launched a slew of products in India this year, none of them was a true standout phone, which one could remember in the long term. The brand has launched phones that seems to be just another variant of its previous model and not a totally new smartphone when it comes to design, hardware and more.

The company failed to give a unique experience in its range of smartphones. The whole experience was similar to all the smartphones, and even one cannot judge a difference between the performance of two Realme smartphones. This has created a lot of confusion among its user base.

Best of Realme

Realme X was the value for money smartphone of the year 2019. At this price point, Realme was able to give a different looking smartphone that easily stand out from the competition. This coupled with pop-up selfie camera and AMOLED screen made it the best smartphone from Realme.

What is the outlook of Realme in 2020?

The biggest challenge for Realme in 2020 will be to retain the customers it has gained this year. The brand has already given the specs and experience to its users, but in 2020 it has to do even more in order to sustain this growth. The company has clear out the confusion about its similar-looking smartphones. The brand needs to stop targeting rival brand and create a strong platform for itself to maintain this momentum.