Advertisement

Realme in Trouble: First benchmark cheating, now caught using iPhone during game-streaming event instead of Realme phone

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 23, 2021 4:32 pm

Latest News

Realme has been caught using an iPhone instead of the Narzo 30A during the launch event of the phone in Bangladesh
Advertisement

Realme has been caught in an embarrassing situation where the smartphone maker has been spotted cheating by using an iPhone during a game streaming event instead of what the phone was supposed to be, and that is a Narzo 30A.

 

During the launch event for the new Realme Narzo 30A in Bangladesh, the company made game streamers stream the gameplay through what was said to be a Narzo 30A. However, the company seems to have used an iPhone instead of the Narzo 30A. 

 

If you fast forward to the 18:03 mark in the launch event video, you'll see a “Guided Access” screen pop up on the display. This 'Guided Access' screen is known to be an iPhone-exclusive feature and the Narzo 30A couldn't have been sporting it. 

 

Advertisement

The message at the 18:03 mark reads, ‘Guided Access Started, Triple Click the Side Button to Exit', which is exclusive to the iPhones. It is difficult to understand why Realme would even try to make the customers believe that one can experience iPhone-level gaming on a smartphone that costs mere Rs 8,999.  

 

Realme hasn't made any statement regarding this but the company is about to face a lot of criticism from its fans who expect transparency and fairness. This action from the brand further affects the company's reputation as it was recently caught cheating the benchmarks as well with its Realme GT smartphone. 

 

AnTuTu posted a note on Weibo to inform users about the removal of the Realme GT from its benchmarking platform. The company said it decided to remove the benchmark scores of the Realme GT for three months for allegedly cheating and boosting the performance scores of the phone. 

 

The Realme GT was initially marketed with a score of over 750,000 on the AnTuTu version 8, which is much higher than 708,000, which is Xiaomi Mi 11's score that is a similar spec'd device as the Realme GT and comes with a Snapdragon 888.  

 

Antutu said that the phone delayed threads when running the multithreaded test on its benchmark app, in order to obtain the fastest CPU cores. Those tactics helped the phone receive higher benchmark scores, AnTuTu has alleged. 

 

Not only this but as per Antutu, Realme GT also modified the reference JPG image used by the benchmarking platform to reduce processing times and achieve a higher score. The phone was using mosaic colour blocks instead of processing the image verbatim genuinely, to reduce its quality and cut down on processing efforts, the company said. 

 

Realme is already facing tough competition from other brands. Especially Xiaomi, which has revealed the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with a 108MP sensor ahead of Realme. Realme's desperation shows as the brand held the announcement for a 108MP camera sensor smartphone just 2 days before the Redmi Note 10 series was unveiled in India. 

 

While everyone expected the unveiling of the Realme 8 series, it was just an event where the brand revealed the Realme 8 Pro will feature the latest generation Samsung 108MP sensor HM2 as the primary camera, featuring 12000 x 9000 pixels and a large sensor size of 1/1.52".

 

The pricing of the Redmi Note 10 series has been done aggressively in India which puts further pressure on the brand to deliver on its promises. 

 

Brands are often caught cheating when they want to attract more consumers and show they are better than the competition. Realme's alleged unfair moves might be a result of the increasing pressure on the brand.

 

 

Source

Realme Narzo 30A vs Poco M2 vs Redmi 9 vs In Note 1

Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G launched in India, price starts Rs 8,999

Realme Narzo 30A to go on first sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart

AnTuTu bans Realme GT for faking benchmark results

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor V40 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Dimensity 800U

OnePlus Nord N1 BIS listing suggests launch in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies