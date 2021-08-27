Realme C21 Android 11 stable update rolling out with Realme UI 2.0

Realme C21 has received its Android 11 update based on Realme UI 2.0. The phone was launched in April this year with Android 10 software out of the box.

Realme C21 Android 11 Update

The new build comes with version RMX3201_11_C.02 as first reported by RM Update. It will roll out in a staged manner and the update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today. It will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. The update optimises performance, improves stability, and fixes known issues.

Users can head over to Settings > Software Update to check whether their device has received the update. You’ll also have the August 2021 security patch level after the update.

The update brings Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 new features for Realme Narzo 30. These include the new Enhanced Dark Mode, New App Drawer, System Cloner, Quick Return Bubble, Third-party Icon Support, Redesigned Notification Panel, Improved Game Space, and more.

Specs

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a teardrop notch on the screen to house a 5-megapixel front camera.

For the camera, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup with a combination of a 13-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be support for storage expansion via a microSD card.

Realme C21 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.