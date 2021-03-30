Realme GT Neo appears on Geekbench with 12GB RAM, Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme GT Neo will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Advertisement

Realme GT Neo will be released on March 31 in China at 02:30 PM local time (12 PM IST). Now ahead of the launch, Realme GT Neo has spotted on the Geekbench database revealing its key specifications. Alongside, this phone, Realme V13 5G is also said to launch tomorrow.

As per the GeekBench listing via MySmartPrice, Realme GT Neo with model number RMX3031 will have a Dimensity 1200 chipset with a base frequency of 2 GHz. The chipset will be paired with 12GB of RAM.

Advertisement

Further, the listing tells us that the smartphone also runs on the latest Android 11 operating system. Coming to the benchmark scores, the phone has received 975 in the single-core test and 3,320 in the multi-core test.

Realme GT Neo was recently spotted on India’s BIS and IMEI database. The device is listed on the IMEI database with model number RMX3031. The BIS listing suggests that the phone may launch in India very soon.

As per recently leaked specs, Realme GT Neo will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.



For the camera, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup which will include a primary 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682 sensor) camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Realme GT Neo is said to be packed up by a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The phone will be 8.4mm and will weigh around 186 grams. It will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

For the pricing, Realme GT Neo will reportedly be priced at around 2000 Yuan (Rs 22,250).