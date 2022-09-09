Realme GT Neo 3T launching in India on September 16: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

After many teasers, Realme has finally confirmed the launch date of the Realme GT Neo 3T in India. The phone will be launched in India on September 16. To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled globally in June this year.

Realme has announced via Twitter that the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in India on September 16 at 12:30 pm IST. Recently, the brand created a landing page for the upcoming smartphone, which confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3T would feature 80W fast charging support. Realme claims the fast charging tech will be capable of fueling 50 per cent battery in just 12 minutes.

Every detail is inspired by the iconic racing flag design which carries the spirit of racing and speed!



Introducing #realmeGTNeo3T, your pathway to speed.



Launching on 16th September, 12:30 pm.#NEOSpeedAwakens



Know more: https://t.co/k3ruJqn3BC pic.twitter.com/3ev4CmWiYc — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

Now, Realme has updated the landing page of the phone. The updated listing confirms that the Realme GT Neo 3T will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Further, the phone will also sport 5G connectivity. The smartphone is inspired by the racing flag design.

Like with most Realme phones, the GT Neo 3T will also be sold via Flipkart exclusively in addition to the Realme website. The phone should go on sale as a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days specials.

As per earlier reports, Realme GT Neo 3T will come in three variants in India: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GBR AM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It will be available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colours.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. Further, there is a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. This is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup in the phone. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.