Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India with Snapdragon 870: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme has launched a new GT series smartphone in India, called the Realme GT Neo 3T. The device comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor under the hood and has an E4 AMOLED display. Apart from that, the GT Neo 3T gets a 5000mAh battery and competes with the likes of iQOO Neo 6, OnePlus 10R in its price range in India

Realme GT Neo 3T India Price, Offers

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three variants in India, including 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 29,999, 8GB + 128GB at Rs 31,999 and the 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 33,999. The device will be available for purchase via Realme’s own website and Flipkart in Shade Black, Dash Yellow, and Drifting White colour options. Buyers can avail discounts of up to Rs 7,000 during the first sale of the smartphone which is scheduled to take place on September 23 at 12 noon.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Moving on, for photos and videos, you get a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. In addition, it sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Besides, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, according to Realme, it takes around 12 minutes to go from zero to 80 percent. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 OS.

The connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Also, the handset measures 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.65mm and weighs around 194.5 grams. Lastly, there’s also an X-Axis linear vibration motor and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support as well.