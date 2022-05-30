Realme GT Neo 3T launch officially teased

UPDATE: The Chinese manufacturer has now confirmed that it will be launching the GT Neo 3T in Indonesia at 11:00 AM (local time) on June 7 in Indonesia.

Realme GT Neo 3T tipped to launch in India in Now ahead of the launch, the company has officially teased the upcoming global launch of the GT Neo 3T.

Realme is a Twitter post confirmed the launch of Realme GT Neo 3T. A launch date has not been revealed but we expect it to launch soon. The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T launched in China in October last year.

Earlier Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that Realme GT Neo 3T could debut in India in June this year. The phone has earlier also bagged the NTBC, BIS, and 3C certifications, which hints at an imminent launch of the GT Neo 3T in India.

The handset with model number RMX3371 was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that a Snapdragon 870 chipset will power the Realme smartphone and have 8GB of RAM.

The phone runs the latest Android 12 operating system out of the box. Besides, in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the phone has scored 1003 and 2607 points, respectively.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications (Rumored)

The phone is expected to house a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint reader. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor will power it. For storage variants, the phone is tipped to pack 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It may get a 64MP triple camera setup with an LED flash on the rear. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset is likely to boot Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, it is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.