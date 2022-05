Realme GT Neo 3T tipped to launch in India in June

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone in India. It now seems the company will also bring the Realme GT Neo 3T to the country. Reportedly, the phone will launch in India next month.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has claimed that Realme GT Neo 3T could debut in India in June this year. However, the exact launch date is still unknown. The phone has earlier also bagged the NTBC, BIS, and 3C certifications, which hints at an imminent launch of the GT Neo 3T in India.

Realme GT Neo 3T launching next month in India.#realme #realmeGTNeo3T — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 18, 2022

The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T launched in China in October last year.

The handset with model number RMX3371 was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing suggests that a Snapdragon 870 chipset will power the Realme smartphone and have 8GB of RAM.

The phone runs the latest Android 12 operating system out of the box. Besides, in the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the phone has scored 1003 and 2607 points, respectively.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications (Rumored)

The phone is expected to house a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint reader. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor will power it. For storage variants, the phone is tipped to pack 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It may get a 64MP triple camera setup with an LED flash on the rear. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset is likely to boot Android 12 out of the box. Lastly, it is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.