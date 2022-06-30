Realme GT Neo 3 Marvel Edition to launch in India on July 7, storage variants leaked

A special edition Realme GT Neo 3 was long expected from the brand and it has finally announced that the Marvel edition of the smartphone is coming to India next month. The Chinese brand has collaborated with Marvel Studios’ upcoming movie ’Thor: Love and Thunder’ to launch the new special edition of its smartphone.

Realme says that it is bringing the Realme GT Neo 3 150W thor love and thunder limited edition on July 7, 2022 in collaboration with Marvel Studios. The movie itself is releasing in India on the same date. Further, the teaser confirms that the smartphone will have support for 150W fast charging, same as the original GT Neo 3 that debuted in India back in April. One of the recent reports from Appuals also says this phone will be available in the Nitro Blue colour option and a 12GB+256GB storage configuration.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. The handset is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The GT Neo 3 150W version comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Meanwhile, 80W variant of the GT Neo 3 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, GT Mode 3.0, and VC liquid cooling.