iQOO 13 India Launch Teased

iQOO 13 is going to debut soon in China and teasers for the device are being shared by the brand in the country on a regular basis. Now, a new teaser from iQOO India head has confirmed that the iQOO 13 India launch is also going to take place soon. Here’s everything to know.

As shared by Nipun Marya, iQOO India CEO, on X, the company official is teasing the launch of iQOO 13 in India by asking “Ready for the next?” in an image that shows the Snapdragon processors being used by iQOO flagships since iQOO 9 Pro till last year’s iQOO 12. The next, would be iQOO 13, which will likely draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor that will debut tomorrow, October 22.

Last year, the iQOO 12 debuted in December in India and a recent report suggests that its successor, the iQOO 13, will also come to the country around a similar timeline, likely on December 3.

Some of the specifications of the device have also been confirmed, such as a 6.82-inch (3168×1440 pixels) 2K+ 144Hz flat display with narrow bezels, a 6150mAh third-generation silicon carbon battery with 120W fast wired charging, a multi-layer graphene, 7K ultra-large area VC cooling system, and a Proprietary gaming chip Q2.

Aside from that, it could come with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the phone could feature a triple cam setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP 2x telephoto sensor. A 32MP camera could handle selfies and video calls on the device.