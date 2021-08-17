Realme GT 5G to be cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone in India

The Realme GT along with GT Master Edition will be launching in India on August 18th. Now ahead of its launch, Realme GT has been teased to be most affordable Snapdragon 888 phone in India.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in a Twitter post has revealed that the upcoming Realme GT 5G could be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone in India. As per him, the phone will arrive in India at a never-seen-before price. Earlier reports have claimedg that the device could be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.

Snapdragon 888 Phones in India

At present, in India we have a bunch of Snapdragon 888 powered smartphones. These include Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series, iQOO 7 Legend 5G, ROG Phone 5 series, OnePlus 9 series, Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G, and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Among these, the Xiaomi Mi 11X is the most affordable SD888 phone priced at Rs 29,999.

A recent Flipkart listing confirmed that Realme GT will be available on Flipkart after launch. The phone will come in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow (leather variant) colours.

Specifications

The Realme GT 5G and the GT Master Edition sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT model that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The Master Edition comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

It is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.