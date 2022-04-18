Realme GT 2 storage and colour variants leaked ahead of launch in India

Realme GT 2 will be soon launched in India. Now ahead of its official launch, the RAM, storage, and colour options of this phone has leaked online.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter has suggested that the Realme GT 2 could come two storage variants in India. This will include 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Further for the colour, the leaks reveals that the device will be available in three colour options. This will include Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black.

The company has confirmed that the phone will debut on Realme’s fourth anniversary on May 4. Aside from this, the Realme GT Neo 3 will go official in India on April 29.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Further, there is heat dissipation technology with stainless a steel vapour cooling chamber. It runs on the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.

Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers.