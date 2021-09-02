Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo GoPods Neo launched in India

Realme Dizo GoPods and Dizo GoPods Neo have been launched in India. Based on design and specifications, these look to be rebadged versions of the Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Q2. Both the Dizo GoPods and GoPods Neo support ANC and have an IPX5 rating as well.

Realme Dizo GoPods is priced at Rs 3,299. They come in Creme White and Smokey Grey colours. They will go on sale through Flipkart starting September 6 at 12 pm (noon) at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

The Realme Dizo GoPods Neo is priced at Rs 2,499 and is offered in Aurora and Deep Blue colours. These will also go on sale through Flipkart starting September 10 at 12 pm (noon). It will come for an introductory price of Rs 2,299.

Realme Dizo GoPods Specifications

The TWS earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation. With active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, the Realme Dizo GoPods monitors external noise through a feed-forward microphone, allowing the earbuds to send out a reverse anti-noise sound to cancel it out.

The earbuds also feature Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls. It supports AAC audio. Other features include Bass Boost+ Mode and 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers that are claimed to enable richer bass, clearer sound, and better frequency response.

Realme Dizo GoPods supports an IPX5 water resistance rating to prevent splash, rain, and sweat. They also come with 88 milliseconds super-low latency in gaming mode.

The Realme Dizo GoPods are said to offer 25 hours of total playback with ANC off. If the ANC is kept on, the battery will last for 22.5 hours. The company claims that just 10 minutes (Earbuds + Charging Case) of charging can offer two hours of playback to users and 1hr to charge 100% (Earbuds).

Realme Dizo GoPods Neo Specifications

Realme Dizo GoPods Neo also offers ANC and have app support through the Realme Link app. The Dizo GoPods Neo also have a low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, a transparency mode, and dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls.

They are backed by 10mm dynamic drivers and have a claimed battery life of 28 hours in total. You also get support for fast charging through a USB Type-C port on the charging case. For connectivity, the earphones use Bluetooth v5.2, with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

The users can change specific settings and touch controls, turning on the Gaming Mode, or changing the equaliser settings via the app.