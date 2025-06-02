HomeNewsRealme C73 5G Launched in India: All Details

Realme C73 5G Launched in India: All Details

Realme C73 5G has been announced in India with a single rear camera, a 6000mAh battery, and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Realme C73 5G

Realme C73 has been announced in India after the launch of the Realme C75 5G in the country last month. The new C-series handset comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity under the hood along with a huge 6000mAh battery under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Realme C73 5G: Price, Availability

The handset comes in two models: 4GB + 64GB at Rs 10,499 and 4GB + 128GB at Rs 11,499. It can be bought in Jade Green, Onyx Black, and Crystal Purple shades. The device is up for sale on Realme’s online store.

Realme C73 5G: Specifications

The Realme C73 5G sports a 6.67-inch (1604 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120z refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83% NTSC colour range, and up to 625 nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor powers the handset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset further supports expandable memory up to 1TB with a hybrid card slot.

For optics, the phone has a 32MP primary sensor on the back and an LED flash. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The device runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 operating system.

Connectivity-wise, you get options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a single bottom-firing speaker, while the device is also IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. The Realme C73 5G is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging support.

Realme C73 5G

Realme C73 5G
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage (GB)64, 128
  • Display6.67-inch, 1604 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera32MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

