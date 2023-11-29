Realme C67: The First 5G Realme C-Series Phone Could Debut Soon

Realme’s C-series smartphones have been known for their budget-friendly prices and entry-level specifications. However, all of these smartphones to date have been limited to 4G connectivity. That could soon change with the introduction of the Realme C67, which is rumoured to be the first 5G phone in the budget smartphone lineup offered by Realme.

Realme C67: Leaked Key Specs

According to a report from 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, the upcoming 5G phone from Realme’s C-series will launch with the C67 moniker. The report says that the device could be launched in three RAM variants, including 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. All three variants will come with 128GB of onboard storage.

However, it noted that the variants are finalised, so we might see some changes at launch. Further, it will arrive in two shades, including Green and Purple. The publication didn’t have any further details with regard to the specifications of the device.

The device has cleared multiple certifications, such as the Malaysian SIRIM and Indonesian TKDN certifications. It has also gone through FCC certifications which reveal that it will pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Lastly, it has also been listed on India’s BIS website, which further suggests that the handset launch is imminent. The dimensions of the Realme C67, according to listings, will be 164.6mm x 75.4mm x 7.59mm, hinting that it will have a compact form factor.

Realme C67: Launch timeline, Price range

Since it will be a budget offering, Realme C67 5G is expected to debut between the Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 segment. Aside from that, the publication also gave us a launch timeline for the Realme C67 5G in India, which would be as soon as early next month.