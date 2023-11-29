Pika 1.0 launched: Generative AI can now create cinematic videos for you

Generative AI based technologies are at their peak currently and new AI-based services are being launched often nowadays, offering experiences unimaginable before. The latest one to join the AI race is Pika, a service that lets you create various styles of videos including cinematic ones, just by a text prompt. Pika 1.0 has been launched in early access as of now.

“Video is at the heart of entertainment, yet the process of making high-quality videos to date is still complicated and resource-intensive”, said the company in a blog post. ”Our vision for Pika is to enable everyone to be the director of their own stories and to bring out the creator in each of us. Today, we reached a milestone that brings us closer to our vision”.

”Just as other new AI products have done for text and images, professional-quality video creation will also become democratized by generative AI. We believe Pika will lead that transformation,” Lightspeed’s Michael Mignano said”.

What is Pika?

Pika is a Generative AI based service that is capable of generating and editing videos in diverse styles such as 3D animation, anime, cartoon and cinematic, and a new web experience that makes it easier to use. The announcement comes amid the company’s latest Series A fundraising round closing.

The company has raised $55 million, initiated with pre-seed and seed rounds LED by Nat Friedman & Daniel Gross, and the Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. It’s investors also include Elad Gil, Adam D’Angelo (Founder and CEO of Quora) who also serves as a board member at OpenAI, Alex Chung (Co-Founder of Giphy), Aravind Srinivas (CEO of Perplexity), and more.

How to access Pika?

Pika came to existence 6 months back and has now been launched as Pika 1.0 in early access beta. This means you’ll first have to join a waitlist to get access to the beta service. Once there’s a free spot, you’ll get an intimation via e-mail through which you are signing up for the beta. You can also join the company’s Discord server for all the latest updates.