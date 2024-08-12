Realme C63 5G Launched in India: Buy it or Skip it?

Realme has announced the launch of the Realme C63 5G in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Processor under the hood, along with features like a 32MP camera sensor on the back, a 5000mAh battery, and more. However, should you consider buying it or skip it? Have a look below and decide for yourself.

Realme C63 5G: Price, Availability, Offers

The C63 5G is priced at Rs 10,999, Rs 11,999, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB models, respectively. The smartphone will be available in India from August 20 onwards via the company’s official website and Flipkart. As part of the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.

Realme C63 5G: Specifications

The Realme C63 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, and a Refresh Rate of up to 120Hz. The device has 625 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 32MP f/1.85 main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable via a microSD card up to 2TB.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. The device is also IP64 rated.

As to whether you should consider buying the Realme C63 5G or not, we’d suggest you to increase your budget a little and opt for the iQOO Z9x 5G, which is priced at Rs 12,999, the same as the 8GB RAM model of the C63 5G. For the price, while the iQOO Z9x 5G lacks in the RAM department and gets only 4GB, it does better in almost all the other areas. The iQOO handset gets a better display that’s sharper with a higher resolution, a slightly better processor, better cameras, and most importantly, a much bigger battery and faster charging as well.