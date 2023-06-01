Realme C53 launched with a Unisoc T612 SoC

Realme has launched the C53 smartphone in Malaysia. The device comes in two colours in the region and has a dual rear camera setup. The entry-level smartphone from Realme takes design cues from the iPhone series. Apart from this, there’s a Unisoc chipset at the helm of the handset.

Realme C53: Price

The Realme C53 is currently available for purchase on Lazada and Shopee for MYR 550 (approx Rs 9,800) for the 6GB + 128GB model. It comes in two colour options such as Champion Gold and Might Black.

Realme C53: Specifications

The Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 450 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.