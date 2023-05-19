Realme Narzo N53: Top 3 Alternatives

Realme has a new smartphone in town, called the Narzo N53. The new phone from the Chinese brand aims to compete with the budget offerings in India, thanks to its starting price tag of Rs 8,999. However, a plethora of options are available in the segment that should suffice your needs better than the Narzo N53. So here’s a list of top 5 alternatives to the Realme Narzo N53.

Lava Blaze 2

One of the most tough competitors and best alternatives to the Realme Narzo N53 is the Lava Blaze 2. It gets a better build quality thanks to the glass back panel and also runs stock android which runs fairly well as per our tests when we reviewed the device. It is priced at Rs 10,999, the same price tag as the 6GB + 128GB variant on the Narzo N53.

The Blaze 2 gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a centrally aligned punch-hole that houses the selfie shooter. The Lava device draws power from a Unisoc T616 processor under the hood.

The processor is paired with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 5 GB of virtual RAM, and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.The Lava device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. For optics, it includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

The Lava device runs on Android 12 out of the box. Connectivity options on the device include USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio and GPS. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Pros over Narzo N53

Slightly better chipset from the same chip manufacturer

Glass back panel

Close to Stock Android OS

Cons over Narzo N53

Slower charging

Inferior resolution display

Runs in Android 12 out of the box

Infinix Hot 30i

Priced at Rs 11,999, the Infinix Hot 30i sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (1612 × 720 pixel) resolution, and 500nits peak brightness. The display panel features a 180Hz touch sampling rate and features Panda glass protection. It is 1500: 1 contrast ratio display that gets waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor that brings with it an integrated Mali G57 GPU. It sports 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with XOS 12, which is based on Android 12.

The Infinix Hot 30i sports a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary shooter and an AI lens with an LED flash. There is also a 5MP front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 10W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Pros over Narzo N53

More RAM

Cons over Narzo N53

Slower charging

Inferior resolution of display

Android 12 and not 13

Moto G13

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that comes with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The G13 comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

It has a 50MP main camera sensor on the back with f/1.8 aperture and 0.64µm pixel size and a 2MP depth shooter alongside a 2MP macro cam. Moto G13 gets an 8MP front-facing camera.

The battery capacity on the Motorola device is 5,000mAh which supports 10W charging. It boots Android 13 out of the box. It further offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is equipped with a headphone jack. Other connectivity options include 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port.

Pros over Narzo N53

Stereo speakers

NFC support

Much better chipset

Close to Stock Android OS

Cons over Narzo N53