Realme C3 and Realme 5i tipped to launch soon

Two unannounced Realme smartphones have been spotted on the website of IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), a Singapore telecommunications regulator of sorts. These two phones are the Realme C3 and Realme 5i.



Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter has revealed that Realme C3 with model number RMX1941 and the Realme 5i with model number RMX2030 have been certified in Singapore.

realme C3 & realme 5i to launch soon, as they get certified in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/wUIBpUKSWB — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) December 21, 2019



The Realme C3 will be the successor of the Realme C2 that was launched in May this year. As of now, no specs of Realme C3 are known.



The Realme 5i, on the other hand, received Wi-Fi Alliance certification earlier with model number RMX2030. Realme 5i Wi-Fi certification revealed that the phone will support dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz. The Realme 5i will run Android Pie out-of-the-box with the firmware version RMX2030EX_11_A.08_191130.



Additionally, Realme 5i was also certified by Thailand's NBTC and Indonesia's TKDN. It was also certified by India's BIS which reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India as well.

